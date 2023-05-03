Ralph Bartel Sells 51,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,774,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

