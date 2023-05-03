Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $39,746,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

