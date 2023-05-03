Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.