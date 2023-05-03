Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for MarineMax, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MarineMax Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HZO. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Stories

