Brokers Issue Forecasts for Markel Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $23.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $82.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2024 earnings at $92.70 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Performance
Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Markel
In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
