Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Grows By 10.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Articles

