KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

NYSE AIT opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $131.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after buying an additional 109,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,232,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.