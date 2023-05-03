Short Interest in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rises By 10.0%

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 221,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 102.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 208,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,641 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 74.1% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 84,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 403,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.