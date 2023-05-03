Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Decreased by Analyst

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for AXT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.67 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AXT by 2,349.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

