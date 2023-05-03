Brokers Set Expectations for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

NYSE:COF opened at $89.55 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

