Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Expands By 9.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Airbus Trading Down 2.3 %
EADSF stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.45. Airbus has a 12-month low of $82.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20.
About Airbus
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
See Also
