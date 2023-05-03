Zacks Research Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.