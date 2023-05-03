IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 20,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of IONQ stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. IonQ has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.92.
IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
