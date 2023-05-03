Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. Applied UV has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $25.73.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
