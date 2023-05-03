Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Hays has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hays

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

