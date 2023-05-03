ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 865,500 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

ModivCare Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

MODV opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $965.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

