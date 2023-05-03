Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Rises By 10.0%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

LGL stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

