Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Increases By 10.0%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,412,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 4,009,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,030.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWQXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Handelsbanken upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

CWQXF opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

