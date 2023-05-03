Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 120.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 87,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Chegg stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

