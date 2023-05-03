Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 10.1% in April

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 14,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NYSE:HPP opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $701.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.08%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.40%.

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

