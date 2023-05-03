Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for FTI Consulting, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FTI Consulting in a report released on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $179.35 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.27 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 104.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

