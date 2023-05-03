Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Issued By Wedbush

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

DENN stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,651,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

