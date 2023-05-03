Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ZeroFox Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ZeroFox in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZeroFox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ZeroFox Trading Down 13.4 %

ZFOX opened at $0.78 on Monday. ZeroFox has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

