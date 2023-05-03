KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dropbox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dropbox’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Dropbox by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

