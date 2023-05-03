Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

