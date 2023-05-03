Align Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million.

Align Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.80.

ALGN stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.