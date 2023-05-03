Zacks Research Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,358,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,492,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

