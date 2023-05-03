Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

NYSE:MC opened at $36.70 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,428. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

