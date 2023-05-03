Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Intel in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

INTC stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

