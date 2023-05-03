Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hostess Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Hostess Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $26.30 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

