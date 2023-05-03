Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

