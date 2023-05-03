SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

