Option Care Health (OPCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

