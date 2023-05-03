Agree Realty (ADC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.56%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.