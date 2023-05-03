Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

DRI opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

