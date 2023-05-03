Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

DRI opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

