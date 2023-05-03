Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNR opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.