Oppenheimer Weighs in on Caterpillar Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar stock opened at $215.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

