Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,790,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 670,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
