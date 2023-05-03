Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.94%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,790,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 670,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

