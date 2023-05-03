Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $242.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

