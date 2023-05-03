Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Emeren Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $242.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group
Emeren Group Company Profile
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emeren Group (SOL)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.