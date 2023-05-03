Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expands By 9.8%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 512,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

City Office REIT Trading Down 3.0 %

CIO stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.62%.

CIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

