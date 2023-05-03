Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Copa Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Copa

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copa by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 80,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

