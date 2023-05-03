Contrasting TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.67 -$78.30 million ($0.68) -2.53

Analyst Recommendations

TLG Acquisition One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TLG Acquisition One and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25

Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 304.90%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than TLG Acquisition One.

Profitability

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -50.99% 3.25% Energy Vault -53.67% -19.63% -16.08%

Volatility & Risk

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

