FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Meritage Homes Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $14.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

MTH stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,071 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

