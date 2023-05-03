Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.51. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.