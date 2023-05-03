Analyzing Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $455.58 million 8.48 $119.82 million $1.97 30.78 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tritax Big Box REIT 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 37.89% 3.03% 1.85% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

