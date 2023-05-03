Iron Mountain (IRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.91-4.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.2 %

IRM opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

