FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE FSK opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.