Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magna International stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.54%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

