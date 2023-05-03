Magna International (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.33 per share for the quarter.

Magna International last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.43). Magna International had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of C$12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.75 billion.

Magna International Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE MG opened at C$70.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$63.55 and a twelve month high of C$91.74.

Magna International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.86.

Insider Activity at Magna International

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total value of C$867,537.35. Also, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

