Shopify (SHOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

